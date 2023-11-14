Advertise with Us
Coast Guard searching for man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship

The search continues in the Gulf of Mexico for a Houma man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship.
By WAFB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) - The Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship, WAFB reports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a spokesperson with Carnival Cruise Lines confirmed the ship’s security team began an “immediate search” of the ship after a guest was reported missing Monday morning by a family member. The shipboard team also reviewed camera footage and notified the Coast Guard.

The ship was cleared to proceed to Montego Bay, Jamaica, as scheduled and is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard confirmed that air crews spent several hours Monday off Louisiana’s coast after the man was reported missing. It searched a 200-square-mile area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Family members posting on social media identified the missing man as Tyler Lee Barnett. His sister, who is on the cruise ship, posted that he was last seen Sunday at 11:40 p.m. and that an onboard search started Monday around 7 a.m.

The Carnival Glory left port in New Orleans on Sunday for a weeklong cruise with planned stops in Montego Bay on Wednesday, Grand Cayman Island on Thursday and Cozumel on Friday before returning to New Orleans on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

