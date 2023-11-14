City Watch issued for 6-month-old baby boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a City Watch for a 6-month-old baby boy on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m., the father wanted to see his child, Demarrius Reed, but the mother said no.

The suspect then kicked the door in and took the baby, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The 6-month-old was taken from N. Meadow Drive.

Demarrius was last seen wearing a gray onesie, that has eggs, and a bacon design, according to MPD.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Demarrius Reed call MPD at 901-545-2677.

