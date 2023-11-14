Advertise with Us
City Watch issued for 6-month-old baby boy

Demarrius Reed
Demarrius Reed(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a City Watch for a 6-month-old baby boy on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m., the father wanted to see his child, Demarrius Reed, but the mother said no.

The suspect then kicked the door in and took the baby, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The 6-month-old was taken from N. Meadow Drive.

Demarrius was last seen wearing a gray onesie, that has eggs, and a bacon design, according to MPD.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Demarrius Reed call MPD at 901-545-2677.

