Boil notice in effect for Helena-West Helena after leak empties water tank

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Water woes continue for Helena-West Helena after the weekend brought water tank leaks and precautionary boil notices to part of the Arkansas city.

Mayor Christopher Franklin says repair crews had difficulty finding the leak, and the West Area Tank was drained to empty before the valves could be closed to stop water loss.

He says results from water samples will be back by the end of the week.

If you remember over the summer, an emergency was declared in Helena-West Helena after utility issues left thousands of residents water-less for weeks.

To see which areas are under the precautionary boil advisory, click here.

