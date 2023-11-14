Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 08 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Right Butcher For Every Cut & Condiments For Every Dish

Exciting things have come to the Bluff City and we’re celebrating them today. From the owner of Buster’s Liquor, get ready to create a feast with the finest cuts from the new Buster’s Butcher.

Brad McCarley | Head Butcher at Buster’s Butcher

Josh Hammond | Owner of Buster’s Butcher

Sponsored by Buster’s Butcher

Northwest Wednesdays: The Skills To Master Every Style In The Salon

Cut, color, and style hair while certified. The tools for you to advance a career in cosmetology are closer than you think.

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Transforming Tennis With A New Center

Get ready to hit a brand-new court! Tennis Memphis celebrates its grand opening in just a few days and they’re ready to teach you the game.

Scott Mitchell | CEO of Tennis Memphis

Melinda Hoehn | Director of Business Operations with Tennis Memphis

Sponsored by Tennis Memphis

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

