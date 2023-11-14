Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Wed., 01 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Tennessee Wineries Ready To Showcase Their Finest

Get a sip of this and spend an afternoon amongst the finest wines in Tennessee, IF you’re 21 and up! Let’s sample what you can expect coming to the Farmers Market at the Agricenter.

Laura Swanson | Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance

Sponsored by Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance

Programs To Boost Branding & Business

If campus life is your next move or you’re looking to pivot your career get the foundation needed to build yourself in business!

Angelita Parham | Northwest Mississippi Community College

Audrie McCann | Business & Marketing Management Program with Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

An Extraordinary Exhibition Of Student Artwork

A showcase of student art! How a scholastic program is helping young people find their passions while opening doors for their future.

Mary Lovell | President of Brooks Museum League

Dr. Anita Curry-Jackson | Chairperson with Mid-South Scholastic Art Awards Program & Exhibition

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

