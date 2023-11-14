Bluff City Life: Wed., 01 November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Tennessee Wineries Ready To Showcase Their Finest
Get a sip of this and spend an afternoon amongst the finest wines in Tennessee, IF you’re 21 and up! Let’s sample what you can expect coming to the Farmers Market at the Agricenter.
Laura Swanson | Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance
Programs To Boost Branding & Business
If campus life is your next move or you’re looking to pivot your career get the foundation needed to build yourself in business!
Angelita Parham | Northwest Mississippi Community College
Audrie McCann | Business & Marketing Management Program with Northwest Mississippi Community College
An Extraordinary Exhibition Of Student Artwork
A showcase of student art! How a scholastic program is helping young people find their passions while opening doors for their future.
Mary Lovell | President of Brooks Museum League
Dr. Anita Curry-Jackson | Chairperson with Mid-South Scholastic Art Awards Program & Exhibition
