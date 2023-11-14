Bluff City Life: Tues., 31 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Growing Hope Through Cups Of Freedom
With every sip, a cup of tea can warm the soul and empower women looking to rebuild their lives. Hope is here, in “My Cup of Tea.”
Carey Moore | Founder of My Cup Of Tea
Cheryl Henderson | Manager at My Cup Of Tea
Creating A Bilingual Crime Thriller, “Bloodline”
Let’s brag about our city and the individuals who take their passions throughout Memphis and beyond. A local filmmaker has made his home in Los Angeles, where he continues to merge his passion for martial arts into his projects!
Ryan McCrory | Filmmaker with Blue Lion Pictures
Dine In Elegance & Upgrade Sunday Brunch
There’s no time like right now for a really good brunch and if you haven’t stepped foot inside the new Bog and Barley by the owner of Celtic Crossing ---- this Sunday, plan your move!
Joel LeMay | Chef at Bog & Barley
DJ Naylor | Owner of Bog & Barley
