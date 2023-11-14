Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bluff City Life: Tues., 31 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Growing Hope Through Cups Of Freedom

With every sip, a cup of tea can warm the soul and empower women looking to rebuild their lives. Hope is here, in “My Cup of Tea.”

Carey Moore | Founder of My Cup Of Tea

Cheryl Henderson | Manager at My Cup Of Tea

Creating A Bilingual Crime Thriller, “Bloodline”

Let’s brag about our city and the individuals who take their passions throughout Memphis and beyond. A local filmmaker has made his home in Los Angeles, where he continues to merge his passion for martial arts into his projects!

Ryan McCrory | Filmmaker with Blue Lion Pictures

Dine In Elegance & Upgrade Sunday Brunch

There’s no time like right now for a really good brunch and if you haven’t stepped foot inside the new Bog and Barley by the owner of Celtic Crossing ---- this Sunday, plan your move!

Joel LeMay | Chef at Bog & Barley

DJ Naylor | Owner of Bog & Barley

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
St. Jude employee dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting that took place on Monday morning.
MPD investigates gas station shooting in Medical District

Latest News

Programs To Boost Branding & Business
Bluff City Life: Wed., 01 November
Celebrating 60 Years Supporting Artists
Bluff City Life: Mon., 30 October
How-Tos For A Holiday Wreath
Bluff City Life: Fri., 10 November
Freshly Baked Goodies, Available Anywhere Online
Bluff City Life: Friday, 10 November pt. 1 of 4