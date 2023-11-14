Bluff City Life: Tues., 07 November
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Celebrating Memphis’ Best Hotel Restaurant
The number one BEST hotel restaurant named by USA Today’s 10 Best is here in Memphis. We’re celebrating with Chez Philippe at The Peabody
Chef Keith Clinton | Chez Philippe At The Peabody
The Perfect Party Place For Children
Bounce houses, playpens, arcade games -- your kids are about to have a ball! See how this perfect party place can make their birthday pop!
Stephanie Moss | Co-Owner of Egeray’s Party Room
Jeff Townsend | Co-Owner of Egeray’s Party Room
Sponsored by Egeray’s Party Room
The Mini City Run By Children To Advance Education
Empowering kids is their goal, and this new building has all the resources to help do it.
Timberly Taylor | Director of Site-Based Learning & Teacher Education with Junior Achievement of Memphis & The Mid-South
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
