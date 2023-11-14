Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tues., 07 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating Memphis’ Best Hotel Restaurant

The number one BEST hotel restaurant named by USA Today’s 10 Best is here in Memphis. We’re celebrating with Chez Philippe at The Peabody

Chef Keith Clinton | Chez Philippe At The Peabody

The Perfect Party Place For Children

Bounce houses, playpens, arcade games -- your kids are about to have a ball! See how this perfect party place can make their birthday pop!

Stephanie Moss | Co-Owner of Egeray’s Party Room

Jeff Townsend | Co-Owner of Egeray’s Party Room

Sponsored by Egeray’s Party Room

The Mini City Run By Children To Advance Education

Empowering kids is their goal, and this new building has all the resources to help do it.

Timberly Taylor | Director of Site-Based Learning & Teacher Education with Junior Achievement of Memphis & The Mid-South

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

