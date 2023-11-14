Bluff City Life: Thurs., 09 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Interior Designer Brings Dreamscapes To Life

Step into a beautiful scene where your dreamland comes to life. We meet an incredible designer that you’ll want for your next event.

Tyron Wells | Owner, Creative Director, & Lead Designer of Wells Design Co.

5 Star Stories: Behind The Scenes Of The Mid-South Maze

Get lost in a local adventure and meet the kernel responsible for a mid-south corn maze!

Click here to watch 5 Star Stories

From ‘The Voice’ To Nashville’s Country Scene

First, she turned chairs on NBC’s The Voice. Now this singer is taking her music to new heights. We’re talking with Jesslee.

Jesslee | Nashville’s Rising Country Queen & ‘The Voice’ alum

Bonus: Watch Jesslee’s music video, ‘Drinkin’ Thinkin’

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.