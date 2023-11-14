Bluff City Life: Mon., 30 October
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Creating Equity In Wealth & Addressing Disparities
Understanding disparities in wealth is the base of economic equality. A new film aims to educate, empower, and refine where wealth falls. We preview “Money Does Solve Problems” by Memphis Made.
Charlie Crenshaw IV | Director, writer, & Executive Producer of “Money Does Solve Problems”
Tramain Stewart | Producer & Quality Control Manager with “Money Does Solve Problems”
Celebrating 60 Years Supporting Artists
It’s the sound of Memphis music taking the stage -- how you can support local creatives.
Josie Ballin | Director of Donor Engagement & Communications with ArtsMemphis
Marquita Richardson | Classically Trained Soprano Vocalist at Opera Memphis
Reasons To Avoid Delay In Annual Enrollment
Don’t delay! If you miss out on the annual enrollment period you miss out on the primetime to make necessary changes to your health insurance coverage!
Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group
Sponsored by Delta Medicare Benefits Group
The Need For Blood Donations Year-Round
Every drop counts - how blood donations make a difference in the fight against cancer.
Keisha Walker, MPA, CNP | Community Affairs Manager at Vitalant
Sponsored by Vitalant
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.