Bluff City Life: Mon., 30 October

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Creating Equity In Wealth & Addressing Disparities

Understanding disparities in wealth is the base of economic equality. A new film aims to educate, empower, and refine where wealth falls. We preview “Money Does Solve Problems” by Memphis Made.

Charlie Crenshaw IV | Director, writer, & Executive Producer of “Money Does Solve Problems”

Tramain Stewart | Producer & Quality Control Manager with “Money Does Solve Problems”

Celebrating 60 Years Supporting Artists

It’s the sound of Memphis music taking the stage -- how you can support local creatives.

Josie Ballin | Director of Donor Engagement & Communications with ArtsMemphis

Marquita Richardson | Classically Trained Soprano Vocalist at Opera Memphis

Reasons To Avoid Delay In Annual Enrollment

Don’t delay! If you miss out on the annual enrollment period you miss out on the primetime to make necessary changes to your health insurance coverage!

Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group

The Need For Blood Donations Year-Round

Every drop counts - how blood donations make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Keisha Walker, MPA, CNP | Community Affairs Manager at Vitalant

