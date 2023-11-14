Bluff City Life: Mon., 06 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Downtown Dining Week Kicks Off With Meals For 20.23

Downtown Dining Week kicks off today which means certain restaurants are keeping this year in mind with a special menu and price!

Nesha Cotton | Events Coordinator with the Downtown Memphis Commission

Eli Townsend | Chef & Co-Owner of Dos Hermanos Kitchen

Bluff City Life Feature: Pumpkin Carving With Kroger

Fall is all about pumpkins. Kroger gets crafty with some cute decorating and carving ideas!

Saving Money With Medicare During Annual Enrollment

It’s that time of the year -- start thinking about health insurance! We have an expert to help iron out any kinks with your enrollment.

Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Bluff City Life Feature: Breaking Out The Board Games

Get your family and friends together. We have a board game that’ll bring out laughs as we battle it out.

