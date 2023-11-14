Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 06 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Downtown Dining Week Kicks Off With Meals For 20.23

Downtown Dining Week kicks off today which means certain restaurants are keeping this year in mind with a special menu and price!

Nesha Cotton | Events Coordinator with the Downtown Memphis Commission

Eli Townsend | Chef & Co-Owner of Dos Hermanos Kitchen

Bluff City Life Feature: Pumpkin Carving With Kroger

Fall is all about pumpkins. Kroger gets crafty with some cute decorating and carving ideas!

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Saving Money With Medicare During Annual Enrollment

It’s that time of the year -- start thinking about health insurance! We have an expert to help iron out any kinks with your enrollment.

Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Sponsored by Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Bluff City Life Feature: Breaking Out The Board Games

Get your family and friends together. We have a board game that’ll bring out laughs as we battle it out.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

