Bluff City Life: Fri., 10 November

Freshly Baked Goodies, Available Anywhere Online

Cakes, brownies, and cookies! The pastry chef behind 350 Baked takes her sweets to new heights.

Ranequa Bean | Owner & Pastry Chef at 350 Baked

How-Tos For A Holiday Wreath

Fresh flowers -- perfect for bouquets and wreaths! We get festive to make our own creations.

Marisa Mender-Franklin | Owner of Midtown Bramble & Bloom

Sneaker Ball Supporting Survivors Of Abuse

Lace-up and put on your best fit -- YWCA’s Sneaker Ball is coming up. See which musicians will be there, and how this celebration helps victims of domestic violence.

Gwendolyn Turner | Domestic Shelter Coordinator at YWCA Greater Memphis

Marquiepta Williams | Executive Director with YWCA Greater Memphis

UnitedHealthcare Medicare Annual Enrollment

Medicare Annual Enrollment season is in full swing and we’re finding the right plan for you today with the Executive Director of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Tennessee!

Kasey Hagood | Executive Director with UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement of Tennessee

