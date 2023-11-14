Bluff City Life: Fri., 03 November
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Refining Southern Dining for the Holidays
What’s your wine of choice? Dry, red? Char Restaurant is pairing up with an Italian winery for a brunch you don’t want to miss.
Randy Black | General Manager at Char Restaurant
Aimee Davidson | Beverage Manager at Char Restaurant
Unleash Your Inner Tiger at Homecoming
Homecoming is here! The Memphis Tigers are ready to do it big and we’re bringing part of the celebration to our set!
Joshua Jones | Senior Director Alumni Advancement at The University of Memphis
Mary Haizlip, AIA | Principal in Charge of Management at Haizlip Studio
What’s Coffee Without The Grind?
This convention is going to get you pumped! Grind City Coffee XPO is bringing brews of all kinds and we’re trying one coffee cocktail today.
Daniel Lynn | Co-Founder of Grind City Coffee Xpo
Spencer Fong | Bartender at Art Bar at Crosstown Arts
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.