Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bluff City Life: Fri., 03 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Refining Southern Dining for the Holidays

What’s your wine of choice? Dry, red? Char Restaurant is pairing up with an Italian winery for a brunch you don’t want to miss.

Randy Black | General Manager at Char Restaurant

Aimee Davidson | Beverage Manager at Char Restaurant

Unleash Your Inner Tiger at Homecoming

Homecoming is here! The Memphis Tigers are ready to do it big and we’re bringing part of the celebration to our set!

Joshua Jones | Senior Director Alumni Advancement at The University of Memphis

Mary Haizlip, AIA | Principal in Charge of Management at Haizlip Studio

What’s Coffee Without The Grind?

This convention is going to get you pumped! Grind City Coffee XPO is bringing brews of all kinds and we’re trying one coffee cocktail today.

Daniel Lynn | Co-Founder of Grind City Coffee Xpo

Spencer Fong | Bartender at Art Bar at Crosstown Arts

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
St. Jude employee dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting that took place on Monday morning.
MPD investigates gas station shooting in Medical District

Latest News

From 'The Voice' To Nashville's Country Scene
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 09 November
Transforming Tennis With A New Center
Bluff City Life: Wed., 08 November
The Perfect Party Place For Children
Bluff City Life: Tues., 07 November
Breaking Out The Board Games
Bluff City Life: Mon., 06 November