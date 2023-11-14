Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bartlett native makes dream of becoming a Rockette a reality

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular is preparing for another touring season and a Bartlett native is now part of the nearly 100-year legacy.

Karmen Moore joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas on the digital desk to share her story and what it was like to go through the audition process.

Look for Karman at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade right here on NBC.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

