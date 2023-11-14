Bartlett native makes dream of becoming a Rockette a reality

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular is preparing for another touring season and a Bartlett native is now part of the nearly 100-year legacy.

Karmen Moore joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas on the digital desk to share her story and what it was like to go through the audition process.

Look for Karman at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade right here on NBC.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.