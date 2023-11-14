Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

AAA expects 1.3M Tennesseans to travel over Thanksgiving

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AAA projects more than 1.3 million Tennesseans will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Megan Cooper with AAA joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the best and worst times to hit the road this Thanksgiving holiday and what attributed to the receive drop in gas prices.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
St. Jude employee dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting that took place on Monday morning.
MPD investigates gas station shooting in Medical District

Latest News

AAA expects 1.3M Tennesseans to travel over Thanksgiving
Memphis police issued a City Watch for a 6-month-old baby who was taken by his father on...
City Watch issued for 6-month-old baby abducted by father
Reginald Wilkins (L) and Odell Underwood (R)
2 deputy jailers indicted for assault of handcuffed inmate
Spencer's Forecast