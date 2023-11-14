92 laptops stolen from truck at UPS Supply Chain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a theft of a semi-trailer on Wednesday, November 8 at the UPS Supply Chain on Meltech Drive.

Police obtained video surveillance that showed at approximately 1:20 a.m. a dark-colored Infiniti or Nissan SUV pulling into the lot and fleeing the scene with reportedly 92 Hewlett Packard laptops.

No arrests have been made according to MPD.

CrimeStoppers has encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.