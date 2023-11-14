Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

6-month-old baby found safe, father wanted by police

Memphis police issued a City Watch for a 6-month-old baby who was taken by his father on...
Memphis police issued a City Watch for a 6-month-old baby who was taken by his father on Tuesday morning.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 6-month-old baby was found safe after being taken from his home on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

At 5:42 a.m. officers responded to a child abduction on N. Meadow Drive.

Daniel Reed, 22, wanted to see his child, Demarrius Reed, but the mother said no.

The mother told police that Daniel then kicked the door in and took the baby, according to Memphis Police Department.

Daniel drove away in a four-door light-colored sedan.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Daniel Reed call MPD at 901-545-2677 or contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
St. Jude employee dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting that took place on Monday morning.
MPD investigates gas station shooting in Medical District

Latest News

This is one model we are looking at played out through Wednesday. Again take it with a grain of...
A system will disrupt travelling for a good portion of the U.S. into the Thanksgiving holiday
AAA expects 1.3M Tennesseans to travel over Thanksgiving
AAA expects 1.3M Tennesseans to travel over Thanksgiving
Reginald Wilkins (L) and Odell Underwood (R)
2 deputy jailers indicted for assault of handcuffed inmate
Spencer's Forecast