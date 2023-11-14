6-month-old baby found safe, father wanted by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 6-month-old baby was found safe after being taken from his home on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

At 5:42 a.m. officers responded to a child abduction on N. Meadow Drive.

Daniel Reed, 22, wanted to see his child, Demarrius Reed, but the mother said no.

The mother told police that Daniel then kicked the door in and took the baby, according to Memphis Police Department.

Daniel drove away in a four-door light-colored sedan.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Daniel Reed call MPD at 901-545-2677 or contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.