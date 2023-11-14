Advertise with Us
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say

Officials are investigating after a girl died after being found in a laundry hamper. (SOURCE: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was found dead in a laundry hamper.

The Trussville Police Department said the girl was identified as Khloe Teresa Williamson.

Officials said she was taken to St. Vincent’s East by Trussville Fire and Rescue after she was found in the family’s home.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the girl’s cause of death is pending “additional laboratory studies.”

In a statement from Trussville City Schools posted on X, Superintendent Dr. Patrick Martin said the girl was the daughter of a teacher in the school district.

“This student was a precious, smart and inquisitive child whose heartbreaking loss affects us all,” the statement reads in part.

The superintendent said counselors will be available on-site for students and staff as they grieve the loss.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the child’s death.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

