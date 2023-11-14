2 deputy jailers indicted for assault of handcuffed inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County deputies face indictments after allegedly assaulting an inmate, District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Tuesday.

Deputy jailers Reginald Wilkins and Odell Underwood face charges of official oppression, official misconduct and simple assault.

The charges stem from an incident involving Damion Ramirez, an inmate at 201 Poplar.

Mulroy says earlier in the day, Ramirez assaulted a deputy jailer. He was then being treated after getting pepper sprayed and was handcuffed when he was assaulted by Wilkins and Underwood.

Both deputy jailers are relieved of duty without pay. Sheriff Floyd Bonner says both deputy jailers have been with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for more than 15 years.

“The officers have not upheld the honor and integrity of our badge and duty,” Sheriff Bonner said. “And they do not represent the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.