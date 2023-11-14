Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 deputy jailers indicted for assault of handcuffed inmate

Reginald Wilkins (L) and Odell Underwood (R)
Reginald Wilkins (L) and Odell Underwood (R)(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County deputies face indictments after allegedly assaulting an inmate, District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Tuesday.

Deputy jailers Reginald Wilkins and Odell Underwood face charges of official oppression, official misconduct and simple assault.

The charges stem from an incident involving Damion Ramirez, an inmate at 201 Poplar.

Mulroy says earlier in the day, Ramirez assaulted a deputy jailer. He was then being treated after getting pepper sprayed and was handcuffed when he was assaulted by Wilkins and Underwood.

Both deputy jailers are relieved of duty without pay. Sheriff Floyd Bonner says both deputy jailers have been with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for more than 15 years.

“The officers have not upheld the honor and integrity of our badge and duty,” Sheriff Bonner said. “And they do not represent the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
St. Jude employee dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting that took place on Monday morning.
MPD investigates gas station shooting in Medical District

Latest News

This is one model we are looking at played out through Wednesday. Again take it with a grain of...
A system will disrupt travelling for a good portion of the U.S. into the Thanksgiving holiday
Memphis police issued a City Watch for a 6-month-old baby who was taken by his father on...
6-month-old baby found safe, father wanted by police
AAA expects 1.3M Tennesseans to travel over Thanksgiving
AAA expects 1.3M Tennesseans to travel over Thanksgiving
Spencer's Forecast