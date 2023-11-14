Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested and charged after an employee with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was shot and killed Sunday night in Downtown Memphis.

According to Memphis police, 32-year-old Alexander Bulakhov, died after he was shot in the 400 block of Tennessee Street, near Tom Lee Park. Officers responded to the scene at 7:54 p.m.

He was rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspects took off in a white Toyota Camry.

Monday afternoon, police say the investigation led officers to the area of Whitney Avenue and Steele Street, where police recovered the white Camry and detained 23-year-old Marious Ward and 22-year-old Brandy Rucker.

After further investigation, both were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, criminal attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and criminal attempted aggravated robbery.

