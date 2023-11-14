100s of vacancies reported at 201 Poplar, SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners approved a half-million-dollar ad campaign Monday night for the first six months of 2024 to boost recruitment of deputy jailers and Shelby County deputies.

The money is from the American Rescue Plan.

The sheriff’s department told commissioners Monday night that the Shelby County Jail is short-staffed by 375 jailers.

In addition, the Sheriff’s office has 157 vacancies for deputies right now.

The resolution moved quickly in the wake of the death of Deion Byrd, an inmate fatally stabbed by another inmate in a court holding room while awaiting a criminal court appearance.

The resolution approved contracts for The Carter Malone Group, Kelley & Associates Advertising, and Ray Rico Freelance.

