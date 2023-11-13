Tree worker injured in north Shelby County, SCSO says

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) -A tree worker was injured in an accident on Monday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the accident at 11:45 a.m. on Marvin Road in north Shelby County.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later upgraded to non-critical, according to SCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.