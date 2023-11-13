Tree worker injured in north Shelby County, SCSO says
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) -A tree worker was injured in an accident on Monday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the accident at 11:45 a.m. on Marvin Road in north Shelby County.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later upgraded to non-critical, according to SCSO.
This is an ongoing investigation.
