Tree worker injured in north Shelby County, SCSO says

A tree worker was injured in north Shelby County on Monday morning, according to Shelby County...
A tree worker was injured in north Shelby County on Monday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff's Office.(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) -A tree worker was injured in an accident on Monday morning, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the accident at 11:45 a.m. on Marvin Road in north Shelby County.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later upgraded to non-critical, according to SCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation.

