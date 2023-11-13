Saint Francis-Memphis to host Holiday Health Fair Nov. 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis-Memphis is hosting a free Holiday Health Fair on November 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the auditorium entrance.

The focus will be heart health.

Amanda Wroblewski, Director of Cardiovascular Services at Saint Francis-Memphis, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what people can expect, including recipe tips for health holiday food substitutions.

People are encouraged to sign up in advance. To reserve a spot call 855-830-8991.

