Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Saint Francis-Memphis to host Holiday Health Fair Nov. 15

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis-Memphis is hosting a free Holiday Health Fair on November 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the auditorium entrance.

The focus will be heart health.

Amanda Wroblewski, Director of Cardiovascular Services at Saint Francis-Memphis, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what people can expect, including recipe tips for health holiday food substitutions.

People are encouraged to sign up in advance. To reserve a spot call 855-830-8991.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in East Memphis

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
Saint Francis-Memphis to host Holiday Health Fair Nov. 15
Holly Springs
Person shot outside convenience store in Holly Springs
Rex Brown, from left, Phil Anselmo, and Zakk Wylde of Pantera perform at Inkcarceration Music...
Pantera coming to FedExForum for ‘North American Celebration Tour’