Riverside Drive opens to traffic

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is now open to traffic.

The street had been closed to accommodate construction at Tom Lee Park and was set to reopen by July 1.

The closure was then extended to Labor Day but remained closed.

City leaders said the construction was to make the road more pedestrian-friendly.

The street will remain open Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. between Union Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

The street will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Friday night to 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The street also allows free two-hour parking for anyone visiting Tom Lee Park from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 7:00 p.m. on Fridays.

Overnight parking on Riverside Drive is prohibited, according to city leaders.

