Person shot outside convenience store in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - A person was injured in a shooting in Holly Springs on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at the Holly Market on N Memphis Street around 11:15 a.m.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital in Memphis.

Deputies are working to identify the shooter.

