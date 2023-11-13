Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Person shot outside convenience store in Holly Springs

Holly Springs
Holly Springs(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - A person was injured in a shooting in Holly Springs on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at the Holly Market on N Memphis Street around 11:15 a.m.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital in Memphis.

Deputies are working to identify the shooter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in East Memphis

Latest News

Rex Brown, from left, Phil Anselmo, and Zakk Wylde of Pantera perform at Inkcarceration Music...
Pantera coming to FedExForum for ‘North American Celebration Tour’
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, unsettled through mid-month