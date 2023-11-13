Person shot outside convenience store in Holly Springs
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - A person was injured in a shooting in Holly Springs on Monday morning.
The shooting happened at the Holly Market on N Memphis Street around 11:15 a.m.
The victim was airlifted to the hospital in Memphis.
Deputies are working to identify the shooter.
