Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Pantera coming to FedExForum for ‘North American Celebration Tour’

Rex Brown, from left, Phil Anselmo, and Zakk Wylde of Pantera perform at Inkcarceration Music...
Rex Brown, from left, Phil Anselmo, and Zakk Wylde of Pantera perform at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy metal band, Panetra, announced their “North American Celebration Tour” coming in 2024 to the FedExForum.

The concert will take place on February 10, 2024.

The band will again be joined by special guests, metal powerhouse Lamb Of God, with more supporting acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

The journey follows the band’s massively 20-city run from Summer 2023, one of the most anticipated tours of 2023.

Ticket presales and VIP upgrades begin on Tuesday, November 14, at 10:00 am.

General tickets are on sale date is Friday, November 17 at 10:00 am at Pantera.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in East Memphis

Latest News

Holly Springs
Person shot outside convenience store in Holly Springs
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, unsettled through mid-month