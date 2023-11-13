Pantera coming to FedExForum for ‘North American Celebration Tour’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy metal band, Panetra, announced their “North American Celebration Tour” coming in 2024 to the FedExForum.

The concert will take place on February 10, 2024.

The band will again be joined by special guests, metal powerhouse Lamb Of God, with more supporting acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

The journey follows the band’s massively 20-city run from Summer 2023, one of the most anticipated tours of 2023.

Ticket presales and VIP upgrades begin on Tuesday, November 14, at 10:00 am.

General tickets are on sale date is Friday, November 17 at 10:00 am at Pantera.com.

