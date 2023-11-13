Multiple burglaries over the weekend left business owners frustrated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A night of chaos Saturday night as the Memphis Police Department reported dozens of people vandalizing and stealing items from gas station stores and other local businesses.

Even a FedEx truck was broken into around 8:36 pm in the middle of Riverport Road and Mallory Avenue after being stopped by drivers according to reports.

The report said several males jumped into the back of a FedEx trailer. The driver told officers the trailer was locked, but the suspects broke the safety latch off. The suspects then stole multiple packages from the truck.

Three males were detained in relation to the items stolen from the FedEx truck that investigation is ongoing.

The three males were located at Breezy Point Apartments after telling apartment security they took items from the FedEx truck according to police.

Items were found in the vehicle the males were in. The items inside the vehicle were four Kicker Speakers 6X9, one vehicle headlight, one 14 piece pot and pan set, a cardboard box of air lines, and three direct TV cable boxes according to a report.

Later in the night officers responded to two gas stations one at 3084 Third Street and another at 3483 Airways Boulevard.

Reports show that 30 to 40 people were at both stations vandalizing the stores and stealing items.

Totaling around $17,000 worth of stolen goods from both stores. The managers at both stores declined interviews.

“Some people referred to it almost as a purge, it was ridiculous. I saw some videos on social media,” said James Davis, owner of L.R. Clothier.

Davis’ store was broken into around 1:37 Sunday morning according to police.

“He said police were dispatched and I said what occurred and the representative at ADT said there was a break-in,” he said.

In security footage Davis provided you can see someone slide into the door and start to grab items even as the alarm blares the person continues to grab items from the store.

“What this says to me is that people don’t fear any repercussions of their actions,” Davis said.

A report shows several suits, shoes, and shirts were stolen.

Davis said this is the second case where his business was broken into.

After this second break-in he wants to create a patrol group of business owners in the Cooper-Young area and he is working to get more security for his own business.

When police arrived at L.R. Clothier no suspects were found.

