MPD investigates gas station shooting in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at 1:42 a.m. this morning at the Exxon on Union Avenue and Pauline Street.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.