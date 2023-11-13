Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MPD investigates gas station shooting in Medical District

Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting that took place on Monday morning.
Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting that took place on Monday morning.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at 1:42 a.m. this morning at the Exxon on Union Avenue and Pauline Street.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in East Memphis

Latest News

Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
Man dead after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
Riverside drive is back open to traffic on Monday through Friday.
Riverside Drive opens to traffic
Riverside Drive opens to traffic
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, unsettled through mid-month