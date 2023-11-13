Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis mother charged in the death of Sequoia Samuels appeared in Shelby County Court pregnant Monday morning.

Brittney Jackson, 25, and Jaylon Hobson, 21, are both facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder for the death of Samuels.

The 4-year-old was reported missing in June. Hours later, her remains were found in North Memphis. Memphis police said Jackson lied about the missing person’s report and admitted to Samuels being dead for weeks.

Jackson appeared in court pregnant, with her public defender confirming she has made arrangements with a family member to take custody of the baby when it is born.

Jackson and her attorney pleaded not guilty to the charges she’s facing, including first-degree murder. Hobson appeared in court without an attorney Monday.

Both suspects are due back in court on Jan. 8. The court appearance will be a bond hearing for Jackson, while it will be a deadline for Hobson to have an attorney hired before a public defender is appointed.

Jackson and Hobson both remain in Shelby County Jail without bond.

