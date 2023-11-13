Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis mother charged in the death of Sequoia Samuels appeared in Shelby County Court pregnant Monday morning.

Brittney Jackson, 25, and Jaylon Hobson, 21, are both facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder for the death of Samuels.

The 4-year-old was reported missing in June. Hours later, her remains were found in North Memphis. Memphis police said Jackson lied about the missing person’s report and admitted to Samuels being dead for weeks.

Jackson appeared in court pregnant, with her public defender confirming she has made arrangements with a family member to take custody of the baby when it is born.

Jackson and her attorney pleaded not guilty to the charges she’s facing, including first-degree murder. Hobson appeared in court without an attorney Monday.

Both suspects are due back in court on Jan. 8. The court appearance will be a bond hearing for Jackson, while it will be a deadline for Hobson to have an attorney hired before a public defender is appointed.

Jackson and Hobson both remain in Shelby County Jail without bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in East Memphis

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, unsettled through mid-month
11/13 First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, unsettled periods continue mid-month
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. hosted a youth conference for teen boys.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., hosts youth conference for teen boys
Multiple people were seen burglarizing a convenience store.
Multiple burglaries over the weekend left business owners frustrated
FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival...
Drake and J. Cole to perform at FedExForum in 2024