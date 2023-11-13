More off and on clouds and a small mid-week shower chance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds to mix with a little sun through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to thicken a bit overnight as lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds continue to thicken ahead of our next system. For the most part, we’ll stay dry and quiet as highs top out in the 60s to near 70. A few showers are possible Tuesday night, mainly in north MS.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and more clouds linger as an area of low pressure drifts east across the Gulf Coast. Expect highs in the low 60s

LATE WEEK: It looks mostly dry Thursday and Friday with highs upper 60s to near 70. Another front may swing through late Friday that could trigger a shower, but it’s a low chance.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday looks mostly dry with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A FIRST ALERT to a risk for rain and storms that could develop by Monday and Tuesday along our next front. We’ll keep you update if any severe threat develops.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.