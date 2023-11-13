Memphis signs Class of 2024 4-star guard Jared Harris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Class of 2024 four-star guard Jared Harris (Silsbee, Texas) has signed with the Memphis Tigers, according to head coach Penny Hardaway.

A 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard out of Silsbee, Texas, Harris chose Memphis over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Harris is ranked as the number 86th overall prospect in the Class of 2024 according to the On3 consensus ranking.

As a sophomore in 2021-22, Harris averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.0 steals as he led Silsbee High School to the Class 4A state semifinals.

Harris averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2 steals in 37 games in his junior year. He was a Beaumont Enterprise First-Team Super Gold selection and was named the Co-MVP of District 19-4A.

“We are excited to have Jared join our Memphis Tiger Family. He is a multi-dimensional guard that brings several abilities to our program and is someone who fits the way we want to play. He has great positional size and at the same time, he is a terrific person and student.”

