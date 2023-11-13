Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis scores two early goals to defeat LSU and move on to 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Memphis Tigers
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer team defeated LSU 2-1 Saturday night to move on to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

Memphis came out the gate strong with two goals within the first three minutes to get the record-attending crowd on their feet. It was reported that 2,073 fans were in attendance for the match.

In the second minute, Saorla Miller drove in a cross that passed Finley Lavin and was put in by AAC Offensive Player of the Year Mya Jones.

20 seconds later, Memphis brought pressure once again as junior Momo Nakao hit a shot just inside the box to beat the keeper and extend the lead to 2-0.

Memphis went into the half with a 2-0 lead as LSU looked completely bombarded. Memphis led the shots advantage 4 to 1 in the first half.

The second half was much more of the same as Memphis continued to pile on the pressure.

That was until the 69th minute as senior Mollie Baker delivered a ball to Ava Galligan who put it away to cut the deficit in half.

Both teams played hard until the end as LSU’s goalkeeper Bailey Herfurth nearly scored from long distance as time ran out.

Memphis will look forward to the 2nd round as they face #9 Notre Dame in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, November 17 at 3 P.M. CT.

The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

