Memphis Men’s Soccer to host #24 SIUE in first round of NCAA Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Men’s Soccer team will be returning to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

The Tigers will play host to #24 SIUE in the first round at the Track and Soccer Complex on the South campus. The match will take place on Thursday, November 16 with the time yet to be announced.

The winner will face #3 North Carolina in the second round.

Memphis finished the 2023 regular season with a 10-5-2 record highlighted by an upset win over #9 Missouri State.

The Tigers made it as far as the second round of the AAC Conference Championship Tournament with a 3-2 comeback win over USF. Memphis was then knocked out by #1 SMU in the next round.

SIUE finished the regular season with a 16-0-3 record including the Ohio Valley Conference Championship Tournament title.

Memphis will have its hands full as SIUE currently holds the longest winning streak in the nation at nine games.

The key players for Memphis will be Alberto Cruz, Logan Longo, Hayden Anderson, and AAC Offensive Player of the Year Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos.

On the opposite side, SIUE poses an offensive threat with players such as Pavel Dashin, Stephen Moreira, and Ignacio Abeal Pou.

These two teams faced each other last season in Illinois where they drew 1-1. Fans will be in for a treat in this year’s matchup.

