Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Memphis Men’s Soccer to host #24 SIUE in first round of NCAA Tournament

Memphis Tigers men's soccer team
Memphis Tigers men's soccer team(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Men’s Soccer team will be returning to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

The Tigers will play host to #24 SIUE in the first round at the Track and Soccer Complex on the South campus. The match will take place on Thursday, November 16 with the time yet to be announced.

The winner will face #3 North Carolina in the second round.

Memphis finished the 2023 regular season with a 10-5-2 record highlighted by an upset win over #9 Missouri State.

The Tigers made it as far as the second round of the AAC Conference Championship Tournament with a 3-2 comeback win over USF. Memphis was then knocked out by #1 SMU in the next round.

SIUE finished the regular season with a 16-0-3 record including the Ohio Valley Conference Championship Tournament title.

Memphis will have its hands full as SIUE currently holds the longest winning streak in the nation at nine games.

The key players for Memphis will be Alberto Cruz, Logan Longo, Hayden Anderson, and AAC Offensive Player of the Year Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos.

On the opposite side, SIUE poses an offensive threat with players such as Pavel Dashin, Stephen Moreira, and Ignacio Abeal Pou.

These two teams faced each other last season in Illinois where they drew 1-1. Fans will be in for a treat in this year’s matchup.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in East Memphis

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis signs Class of 2024 4-star guard Jared Harris
Memphis Tigers
Memphis scores two early goals to defeat LSU and move on to 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy, right, shoots the ball past Los Angeles Clippers forward...
Grizzlies hold off Clippers 105-101 as Bane scores 27
Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football...
Mississippi State fires head coach Zach Arnett