Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Megan Rapinoe hobbles off the pitch after injury early in the final match of her career

Woman killed in Markle homicide identified as suspect’s grandmother, court docs say
Woman killed in Markle homicide identified as suspect’s grandmother, court docs say
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Megan Rapinoe of the OL Reign suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg early in the NWSL championship match Saturday night and needed assistance as she hobbled off the field in the last match of her storied career.

Rapinoe broke toward Maitane Lopez of Gotham FC, who was dribbling outside the penalty area, and suddenly went down.

After staying on the ground for a few minutes, Rapinoe needed help from two trainers for the long walk along one end line and then down the sideline back to the Reign’s bench at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium with an apparent torn right Achilles tendon.

Ali Krieger of Gotham FC, who like Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the match, ran over and hugged her former teammate from the U.S. Women’s National Team.

“You don’t always get to have the perfect ending,” said Rapinoe, who was in good spirits afterward and wearing a walking boot on her right foot.

“I’ve had so many perfect endings, even just thinking back to 2019, that was the most perfect whole script you could ever write personally and as a team, just what it meant. On balance, I don’t think anything that negative about it,” although she joked that she’s now just a normal person facing surgery and rehab.

There was no immediate word about the severity of Rapinoe’s injury.

The match had been billed as a showdown between Rapinoe and Krieger, neither of whom has ever won a NWSL title.

The field at Snapdragon appeared in better shape than it was on Sunday night, when the Reign beat the San Diego Wave to advance, but there were still some areas that appeared torn up. The Reign-Wave match was played 24 hours after a home San Diego State football game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in East Memphis

Latest News

Rex Brown, from left, Phil Anselmo, and Zakk Wylde of Pantera perform at Inkcarceration Music...
Pantera coming to FedExForum for ‘North American Celebration Tour’
FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival...
Drake and J. Cole to perform at FedExForum in 2024
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
In a press conference, Chuck E. Cheese said the animatronic band will be exclusively and...
Chuck E. Cheese is getting rid of its iconic animatronic bands