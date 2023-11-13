Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man shot, killed at Frayser home; suspects at large

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after he was shot at a home in Frayser on Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene on Nunnelee Avenue at 3:28 p.m.

From there, the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries.

Police say the suspects took off in a gray sedan.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

