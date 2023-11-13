Man dead after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say

Advertise with Us
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday night.

At 7:55 p.m., police responded to the shooting on Tennessee Street near Front Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The suspect was in a black hoodie and blue jeans.

There is no other information at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

