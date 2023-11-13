Man critically shot on Mississippi Boulevard, police say
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Mississippi Boulevard near McLemore Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.
The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
