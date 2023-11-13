Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 7:55 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Tennessee Street near Front Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was in a black hoodie and blue jeans.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.