Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say

Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 7:55 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Tennessee Street near Front Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was in a black hoodie and blue jeans.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
Three people killed after car shooting; car crashes into pole
1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say

Latest News

Bartlett informs public of issues with utility website
Bartlett informs public of issues with utility website
Temps stay above average for most of the week. Rain chances will increase but will still be low...
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
Memphis Police Department
Man injured after 2-vehicle crash in Downtown Memphis
MPD generic
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Lamar Avenue
A 38-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning.
38-year-old man killed in East Memphis shooting