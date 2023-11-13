Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man admits to killing pedestrian in hit-and-run on S. Highland, police say

Hector Nunez, 28
Hector Nunez, 28(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged after Memphis police say he admitted to killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on South Highland Street over the weekend.

Hector Nunez, 28, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, having no driver’s license, and violation of financial law.

According to Memphis police, the crash happened at 8:47 p.m. on South Highland Street near Cowden Avenue.

Police say a 2017 Kia Forte was traveling south on Highland when he struck a man at a deadly speed and continued south.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nunez reportedly came to a police station early Monday morning and admitted that he was the driver responsible. Police say he could not provide insurance and did not have a valid driver’s license.

He was then taken into custody and driven to 201 Poplar.

Nunez is due in court on Wednesday.

No bond information is available at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in East Memphis

Latest News

The Gold Strike Casino Resort has announced its entertainment headliners for the spring.
Gold Strike announces headlines for spring entertainment
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again
A tree worker was injured in north Shelby County on Monday morning, according to Shelby County...
Tree worker injured in north Shelby County, SCSO says
Rex Brown, from left, Phil Anselmo, and Zakk Wylde of Pantera perform at Inkcarceration Music...
Pantera coming to FedExForum for ‘North American Celebration Tour’