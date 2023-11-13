Man admits to killing pedestrian in hit-and-run on S. Highland, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged after Memphis police say he admitted to killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on South Highland Street over the weekend.

Hector Nunez, 28, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, having no driver’s license, and violation of financial law.

According to Memphis police, the crash happened at 8:47 p.m. on South Highland Street near Cowden Avenue.

Police say a 2017 Kia Forte was traveling south on Highland when he struck a man at a deadly speed and continued south.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nunez reportedly came to a police station early Monday morning and admitted that he was the driver responsible. Police say he could not provide insurance and did not have a valid driver’s license.

He was then taken into custody and driven to 201 Poplar.

Nunez is due in court on Wednesday.

No bond information is available at this time.

