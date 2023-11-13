Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several lanes are blocked on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street after a truck that was too tall to fit under the underpass struck the bridge.

A similar incident happened on November 3.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 2:39 p.m.

Crews are on the scene clearing debris from the bridge.

Only the far left lane is open.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Heads up if you are traveling I-55 - we have 2 lanes closed while crews clear the debris. #memtraffic #Memphis pic.twitter.com/QNj4SJraQx — Nichole Lawrence (@NicLawrenceTDOT) November 13, 2023

