Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street(Nichole Lawrence | TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several lanes are blocked on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street after a truck that was too tall to fit under the underpass struck the bridge.

A similar incident happened on November 3.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 2:39 p.m.

Crews are on the scene clearing debris from the bridge.

Only the far left lane is open.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

