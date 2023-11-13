Advertise with Us
Grizzlies hold off Clippers 105-101 as Bane scores 27

Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy, right, shoots the ball past Los Angeles Clippers forward...
Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy, right, shoots the ball past Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(Ryan Sun | AP)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Desmond Bane scored a game-high 27 points to help the Grizzlies defeat the Clippers 105-101 Sunday afternoon for their second win of the season.

Marcus Smart followed up with 17 points as Bismack Biyombo and Luke Kennard each scored 13 points.

Paul George led the Clippers with 26 points and Norman Powell scored 20 as the Clippers fell short of a comeback.

Memphis played well through three quarters as they held the lead for the majority of the game. Their largest lead was 15 at one point in the third quarter.

However, the Clippers would storm back in the 4th quarter and take the lead thanks to a double-digit quarter from both Paul George and Norman Powell.

With under a minute left, the Grizzlies held a 99-98 lead needing a score to extend the lead in a back-and-forth 4th quarter. That was when Marcus Smart would make the play of the game by making a diving assist to David Roddy for a clutch layup.

Memphis would keep Los Angeles contained in the final seconds and walk out with a much-needed win to extend their record to 2-8.

