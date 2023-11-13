Advertise with Us
Gold Strike announces headlines for spring entertainment

The Gold Strike Casino Resort has announced its entertainment headliners for the spring.
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Gold Strike Casino Resort has announced its entertainment headliners for the spring.

The entertainment will include two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Colbie Caillat, iconic R&B band Tower of Power, and six-time platinum-winning artist Melissa Etheridge.

Tickets for Colbie Caillet go on sale Friday, November 17 starting at $59.50. Caillet will appear at the Gold Strike Theatre on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Tower of Power will make its appearance on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 8 P.M. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 starting at $49.50.

Melissa Etheridge will arrive at Gold Strike on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 8 P.M. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 starting at $69.50.

For more information on these artists, visit www.colbiecaillat.com, towerofpower.com, and melissaetheridge.com

