Gold Strike announces headlines for spring entertainment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Gold Strike Casino Resort has announced its entertainment headliners for the spring.

The entertainment will include two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Colbie Caillat, iconic R&B band Tower of Power, and six-time platinum-winning artist Melissa Etheridge.

Tickets for Colbie Caillet go on sale Friday, November 17 starting at $59.50. Caillet will appear at the Gold Strike Theatre on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Tower of Power will make its appearance on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 8 P.M. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 starting at $49.50.

Melissa Etheridge will arrive at Gold Strike on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 8 P.M. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 starting at $69.50.

For more information on these artists, visit www.colbiecaillat.com, towerofpower.com, and melissaetheridge.com

