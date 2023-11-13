First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, unsettled through mid-month

MONDAY: With a front to our south and high pressure nudging in from the north – expect another split between brighter sunshine to the north to clouds mixing with the sunshine to the south. Expect highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Clouds begin to thicken a bit overnight as lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds continue to thicken ahead of our next system – gradually inching closer to the region. For the most part, we’ll stay dry and quiet as highs top out in the 60s to near 70. As clouds thicken overnight, a few rain opportunities appear, mainly south of I-40; lows will drop into the lower to middle 50s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Lingering shower chance and clouds will head up your Wednesday as an area of low pressure drifts east across the Gulf Coast. Expect highs in the lower 60s Wednesday before popping back into the upper 60s to near 70 late week amid a mix of sun and clouds and lingering shower chance. Another front may swing through late Friday into early Saturday that could nudge the highs down a bit by Saturday. A FIRST ALERT to a risk for stronger storms that could emerge by early next week will be something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.