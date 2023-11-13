Drake and J. Cole to perform at FedExForum in 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big-time rappers Drake and J. Cole are bringing “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” to the FedExForum.

The concert will take place on March 5, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 17, starting a 11:00 a.m.

The announcement of the new concert date comes after Drake’s concert was previously canceled on August 6.

Drake. J. Cole. Memphis. FedExForum. March 5. It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?



Get tickets THIS Friday, November 17 at 11AM. pic.twitter.com/lQYCCA66zF — FedExForum (@FedExForum) November 13, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.