BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Bartlett has announced that its utility website is experiencing technical issues that may affect people’s ability to pay bills on time.

They released the following statement:

We are currently experiencing issues with making payments online for Utility Billing and Tax payments. We have contacted our Software vendor who is investigating the problem. We will keep our customers updated. Thank you for your patience.

