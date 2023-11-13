Advertise with Us
3 charged after ‘ghost bag’ operation at airport, police say

Southwest Airlines called officers over the weekend to report a bag that arrived at Nashville International Airport, but no one flew with it.
By Daniel Smithson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Three women were arrested in Tennessee for allegedly participating in what police call a “ghost bagging” ring.

Officials found brand-new Lululemon clothes, a receipt, a forged driver’s license and a credit card.

Police said three women drove to the airport to pick up the bag.

Officers stopped them and found $20,000 worth of gift cards, $9,000 worth of receipts and merchandise and 10 credit cards inside the car.

Police believe the women were buying clothes using stolen credit card information. Then they return them to different stores to get cash or store credit, police said.

Torryiel Griggs, 30, who was the driver of the vehicle, was charged with theft of property, criminal simulation and credit card fraud.

It’s unknown at this time the charges the other women face.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

