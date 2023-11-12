Suspects attempt to steal cars in Overton Square, flee the scene, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident where suspects attempted to steal cars in the Overton Square area.

Around 5: 32 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding suspects prowling for vehicles in the Overton Square area.

Officers were able to stop one of the vehicles in the parking garage and one person was detained.

Two people fled the scene and are now detained.

There is no word yet on whether those detained were connected to the attempted theft.

This is an ongoing investigation.

