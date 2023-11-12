Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in East Memphis

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 8:50 p.m. on South Highland Street and Windover Grove Drive.

A man was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspects drove away from the scene, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

