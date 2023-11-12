Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Mild afternoons with small rain chances through the work week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will inch up a little more today and we will see a good mix of sun and clouds the next several days. Highs will stay mild through Tuesday before temperatures drop briefly midweek. Rain chances will increase Tuesday and will be daily but low thereafter.

TODAY: A good mix of sun and clouds with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. Winds out of the northeast at 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs near 70 and lows near 50.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Rain chances come back into the picture Tuesday into Wednesday. On Tuesday mild with highs near 70 but cooler on Wednesday in the lower 60s. A stray shower is possible both days but the majority of activity looks to fall within the overnight hours. By the end of the week highs will once again inch up near 70 degrees with another slight rain chance Friday night into Saturday.

