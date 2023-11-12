Memphis Grizzlies head coach fined $25K following public criticism of game officiating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies head coach, Taylor Jenkins has been fined for publicly criticizing the game’s officiating following Grizzlies’ game loss to the Utah Jazz on November 10.

Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations announced on Sunday that Jenkins has been fined $25,000.

The Grizzlies lost to the Utah Jazz 127 to 121.

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/Js2jrzjlKU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 12, 2023

