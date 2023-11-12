Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Grizzlies head coach fined $25K following public criticism of game officiating

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies head coach, Taylor Jenkins has been fined for publicly criticizing the game’s officiating following Grizzlies’ game loss to the Utah Jazz on November 10.

Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations announced on Sunday that Jenkins has been fined $25,000.

The Grizzlies lost to the Utah Jazz 127 to 121.

