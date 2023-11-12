Advertise with Us
Man injured after 2-vehicle crash in Downtown Memphis

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Nov. 12, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 9:00 a.m. at N. B.B. King Boulevard and Court Avenue.

The man was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

