Man injured after 2-vehicle crash in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 9:00 a.m. at N. B.B. King Boulevard and Court Avenue.

The man was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

